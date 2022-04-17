Kardashians Share Photos From Kris Jenner’s ‘Crazy’ Easter Celebration

ads

More On: Kim Kardashian Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Is BFFs With ‘Big Kid’ North West Kim Kardashian Is Willing To Wear A Diaper For Fashion: ‘I Don’t Care’ Kim Kardashian Breaks News of Lawsuit Of Paternity From Tristan Thompson To Khloé Kim Kardashian Hot Suit Draws Comparisons To ‘The Incredibles’

Nobody throws a party like Kris Jenner!

The mother threw an Easter party for her family on Sunday and, unsurprisingly, went out of her way for decorations, food, gifts, and activities.

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian documented the festive bash through their Instagram Stories, sharing photos and videos of everything from an Easter-themed charcuterie board to mini cupcakes topped with Peeps.

Kim, 41, praised her mother, 66, for throwing such an elaborate party, saying in a video: “OMG look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the children and, my God, for all the adults too. Wow, how cute!

He added in another: “Look at this table. Look at these baskets…this is crazy.”

Khloé, 37, also gave her mom some big props on her own Instagram story.

“My mom is the most magical woman,” he raved. â€œThis is the most scandalous party. I love my mom.â€

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters documented the beautiful setup through their Instagram Stories on Sunday. Instagram/@kimkardashian

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shared close-up photos and videos of the chocolate eggs that were personalized with the names of each guest, including boyfriend Travis Scott and Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker.

Their videos also showcased the personalized gumball machines, mini bikes and huge Easter baskets that each of Kris’ grandchildren received on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul even shared a quick glimpse of her newborn baby’s feet, as Scott, 30, held him close.

The food lineup included an Easter-themed charcuterie board. Instagram/@kimkardashian

The festivities kicked off during the first weekend of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, which was attended by Kylie and her older sister Kendall Jenner.

The brothers were joined by supermodel friend Hailey Baldwin on Friday night when they spotted Justin Bieber’s surprise appearance during Daniel Caesar’s set.

ads