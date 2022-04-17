Josh Brolin Reveals He Almost Played Zack Snyder’s Batman

Before the success of batmanwith Robert Pattinson, the Knight of the night starred in two films that were not so unanimous among fans, such as Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Y The Justice League.

By Peter Smith

Mexico City, April 17 (AS Mexico).- Josh Brolinknown for being the interpreter of Thanos in the saga of The Avengersand now topical thanks to western of mistery Outer Range -already on Amazon Prime Video-, could have had a very different career. And it is that according to the actor himself, he was about to join others like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale or Val Kilmer and have played Batmana possibility that finally rejected Zack Snyder.

Before the success of batmanwith Robert Pattinson, the Knight of the night starred in two films that were not so unanimous among fans, such as Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Y The Justice League. As we remember, it was Ben Affleck chosen by Snyder, director of both, to put on the hood of the DC hero, but the possibility that it would have been Brolin was there as the actor himself acknowledges.

“It was an interesting thing, but ultimately it was his decision, not mine,” confesses Brolin. “He would have been the oldest Batman, for lack of a better word. He would have been fun, maybe I’ll do it when he’s 80. You talk to George -Clooney, who was Batman in Batman and Robin- and he still jokes about it, he finds jokes about nipples funny and it’s just what Joel Schumacher -director of that- wanted.”

ALSO ALMOST IN JURASSIC WORLD

In the same interview, Brolin acknowledges that he was also about to be chosen to play Owen Grady in the new Jurassic World trilogy, a role that finally went to Chris Pratt, but this time it was he who rejected it. “With all due respect to Steven Spielberg, I couldn’t imagine doing it,” says the actor. “I couldn’t imagine myself being that guy, I’m glad Chris pulled it off.”

