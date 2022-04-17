Johnny Depp’s sister reveals her mother’s abuse during trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s $50 million libel trial against Amber Heard began with explosive opening arguments and testimony from the actor’s sister on Tuesday, April 12.

After selecting the jury on Monday, April 11, attorneys for Depp and Heard, who were briefly married in 2015, delivered their opening statements to jurors in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Virginia. , USA, where the trial is taking place.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation caused by an opinion piece the actress wrote for Washington Postin which he accused him of being abusive.

Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million for libel damage against Depp. The actors divorced in 2017.

The actress’s lawyer AquamanElaine Bredehoft accused Depp on Tuesday of sexually assaulting her client with a bottle of liquor during a drunken episode.

In a statement to The Independent, a Depp spokesman called Heard’s accusation, which he had never made before the trial, “fictitious” and “conveniently” timed for the lawsuit.

The actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean they tried to show that Heard is a “compulsive liar” and a “deeply disturbed person” who tried to use a “false” history of domestic abuse to boost her Hollywood career.

Depp’s older sister, Christi Dembrowski, who is also president of his production company Infinitum Nihil, took the stand.

During his testimony, Dembrowski told the court about the brothers’ childhood and upbringing in Kentucky in the care of an abusive mother he described as “angry” and “uptight.”

Depp’s sister said their mother beat them and their father and insulted them. She assured that the woman called the actor “one-eyed”, because he used a patch as a child to correct his squint.

Johnny Depp in court (AP)

“Did Johnny answer?” Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, asked Dembrowski.

“Those insults were just a way of life. We got used to them,” she replied.

Dembrowski mentioned that her mother treated her and Depp “similarly to how she treated dad,” adding that she “yelled, [nos] he hit, he threw things, he insulted us.”

Chew continued with his quiz: “How, if at all, did Johnny react when his mother hit him?”

“He was a typical little boy, when he got hurt, he would cry,” Dembrowski said, adding, “Mostly, he just wanted to get away.”

When asked by Chew if the Hollywood actor ever hit their mother, the sister noted, “When he was older, even if she hit or threw things, he never got to it.”

“He would run away, he would leave the area, he would go to his room,” Dembrowski told jurors.

Alluding to the abuse during Depp and Heard’s brief marriage, Dembrowski said that when they traveled, he always reserved a separate room for the couple in case there was an argument.

“When they were on the road, I wanted to make sure there was an extra room because it wasn’t uncommon for them to have an argument,” she said, admitting that she has been described as Depp’s “personal manager” before.

Amber Heard in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, where the $50 million libel trial is taking place (AP)

I saw a replay on [su] lifetime. When we were children and the arguments and fights began… The first thing we did was hide and run away. I recognized what seemed to me to be a repeated pattern from his childhood. I wanted to make sure there was a place where I could do just that.”

Dembrowski added that during Depp’s previous marriage to Vanessa Paradis, which lasted 14 years, the couple rarely fought.

Then, after speaking about their mother’s death, Depp’s sister said she was “disgusted” to learn that Heard filed for divorce just three days after her death.

Separately, Dembrowski recalled Heard calling his brother “old and fat” after a meeting Depp had with Dior to discuss a partnership.

“I have seen the insults, several times, in fact. She called him ‘old and fat’. I think he heard her call him that.”

During cross-examination, Heard’s legal team questioned Dembrowski about his personal reliance on his brother’s career, suggesting he might have a financial incentive to protect his brother’s reputation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.