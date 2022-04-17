Johnny Depp’s friend expelled as a witness for watching trial videos

A friend of Johnny Depp was expelled as a witness in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is a close friend of the actor, gave her testimony on Thursday, April 14, in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

The woman answered questions about Depp’s drug and alcohol use, telling the court that she had seen him use marijuana and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she never saw Depp become violent or angry after drinking or using any substance.

At one point during her testimony, Heard’s legal team asked permission to approach Judge Penney Azcarate. The judge consulted with the attorneys and then sent the jury to a brief recess.

Then, Judge Azcarate asked Deuters: “Have you been watching the trial this past week?”

Deuters replied: “I have seen videos online, yes.”

The judge then confirmed that Deuters had seen videos of witness testimony, after which she told the woman that she was excused.

Deuters had to leave court, and Judge Azcarate said she would order the jury to throw out her testimony.

Depp sued Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed he wrote in 2018 for Washington Post. Heard filed a countersuit accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing Depp’s lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

The trial began on Monday, April 11 with jury selection and is expected to last a total of six weeks.