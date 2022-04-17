Johnny Depp sues to find out if his ex-wife donated the money from his divorce | People

The American actor Johnny Depp has denounced the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU, in English) with the intention of knowing if his ex-wife Amber Heard donated the 7 million dollars obtained in his divorce agreement, as she has affirmed, reported the local media.

Heard had said that he would give that money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles shortly after the divorce agreement was finalized in 2016, but according to the complaint Depp filed through his lawyers in a New York court, these organizations have not wanted to confirm how much they received.

Depp would like to know this information to use in the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against Heard, after she wrote an editorial on domestic violence in the Washington Post in 2018 alluding to her relationship with the actor.

The protagonist of “The Pirates of the Caribbean” had already stated that Heard, 35, had not donated the money, in an attempt to reverse the ruling of a judge in a lawsuit filed in London by the interpreter against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which described him in an article as a “batterer”.

According to Depp, the judge in the case against “The Sun” had not been impartial, and had been influenced by the alleged fact that Heard donated the money to these organizations.

Heard, for her part, has affirmed that she has not “been dishonest” with her donations to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and explained that she had said that she would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

To support this, Heard’s attorneys produced evidence that the “Aquaman” star had sent $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the hospital through anonymous donors.

Heard and Depp were married in 2015, but by 2016 she had already applied for a restraining order against him for abuse, something he denied, after which they reached a divorce agreement in August 2016.