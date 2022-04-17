Johnny Depp: How much is his fortune and the minimum amount he received in his last film?

Johnny Depp is a world famous actor. At some point in his career he became one of the most sought-after stars in the Hollywood world; However, these last days have not been the best, since he is still with his trial against Amber Heard and if you want to know what his fortune is and how much was the minimum he received in his last film, here we tell you .

The full name of this actor is John Christopher Depp II. He was born on June 9, 1963 in Kentucky, United States and his talent is not only limited to acting, because He is also a producer, screenwriter, and even a musician.

His beginnings in acting went in the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street in the already distant 1984, but his performance as Tom Hanson in the small screen series 21 Jump Street made him taste the sweetest honeys of fame and From that moment his career took off.

Surely you remember him in productions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland. His work led him to win a Golden Globe and to be nominated on three different occasions for the Oscar Awards.

This is the fortune of Johnny Depp and the minimum he received in his last movie

The best years of this actor were surely between 2003 and 2016, when the directors of the world wanted Depp to work with them. In accordance with The Hollywood Reporterin that period the actor had collected 650 million dollars.

However, the stratospheric ones that he once had are only a thing of the past, since he has maintained his legal dispute with Amber Heard. In the last chapter of this event, the actress accused him of having committed sexual abusewhile Depp’s defense stated that she used the accusations in her favor to climb her career.

lThese extra-camera problems meant that his fortune could not grow any more. In fact, in his most recent tape entitled Minamata, would have received only 3 million dollars and it seems that the situation is not going to improve because it has already lost important characters like the one it kept in Fantastic Animals.

People and Johnny Depp himself will have to wait until the trial is over to find out if the actor will have a new opportunity in Hollywood and thus continue to grow his fortune. We could even see even smaller numbers in his latest movies.