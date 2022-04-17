Johnny Depp files lawsuit to find out if Amber Heard donated divorce money | shows

Johnny Depp started a new legal process to clarify various passages and details of his relationship with Amber Heard, whom he divorced years ago. The actor sued a nonprofit organization to find out if his ex-partner donated the money she got after her breakup.

As reported by People, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and her legal team are collecting information and evidence to corroborate the artist’s charitable work in order to present them in the defamation trial in which they are currently involved.

The 35-year-old actress had said she would give the $7,000,000 she got in her divorce from Johnny Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. It was reported that the legal representatives consider that, thanks to this statement, the judges biased her decision.

The court papers stated that Johnny Depp respectfully requested supporting documents that the donation actually took place and the amounts that were derived from both organizations.

The 56-year-old actor opened a judicial process against his ex-wife for indicating in an interview that he was a victim of domestic violence. Photo: AFP

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2016after the interpreter requested a restraining order and publicly declared having been a victim of domestic violence.

Intruder entered the house of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp suffered the invasion of one of his properties. The TMZ portal reported that a man was arrested for having entered the actor’s home located in Los Angeles on March 18.

The authorities, who were alerted by a neighbor, were amazed to see that the homeless man had a glass of alcohol and even showered during the hours he was inside the residence. Fortunately, the 57-year-old actor was not at the scene.

