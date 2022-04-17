Johnny Depp | Amber Heard could join the Fantastic Beasts saga

They reported that the actress is being considered to be part of Fantastic Animals, the saga that fired Johnny Depp. This is what is known so far!

A new episode arrives to the conflictive relationship between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp, which continues in the judicial field for crossed accusations of violence and defamation. What happened in the last hours was that a report appeared that the actress may join the Fantastic Beasts saga in the futurethe franchise that comes from divorce your ex husband after losing the lawsuit against The Sun newspaper.

Failing to win the trial against the British medium, Warner Bros. made the decision to fire him from the Harry Potter spin-off, where he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald in a great way. Shortly after, the producer announced that they added for that role to Mads Mikkelsenand while it was well received by fans, Depp’s fans disagreed from the start.

That is why the controversy can be enlarged by the report that the media gave Giant Freakin Robot. There they report that Amber is trying to land a role in the Fantastic Beasts universe, with the aim of strengthening her bond with Warner Bros.although they also say that it can be added to another project of Harry Potter.

According to the site’s sources, Heard did not want anything to do with this franchise, but the dismissal of Johnny made her reconsider the search for an important role in the saga.. We know that fans of the actor have tried to get WB to fire herjust like he did with his idol, but it didn’t happen and that possibility is more and more distant.

At the moment no Warner executive or the actress have made reference to this situation, but the rumors are getting stronger and she has the support to join Harry Potter, where her ex-husband used to be. In the meantime, Amber Heard prepares for what will be the sequel to Aquamanwhere he embodies Mera.