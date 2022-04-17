Jim Ross, “sure” that more AEW fighters will return to WWE

Tony Khan considered it inevitable months ago that several talents would leave AEW due to the impossibility of renewing everyone’s contract. Although it would not be a good sign if others decided to leave the company proprio motu, like Cody Rhodes did. A presumed change of dynamics to which Khan does not seem very concernedas stated last week.

«It is not uncommon to see stars from other promotions, including from WWE to AEW. I think now it’s a little different to see an AEW star go WWE. I think that over the years, since we are a young class, it was something that was going to happen sooner or later. and now it has happened. “We have great fighters here. I anticipate that they will probably end up being interested in some of them because we are doing very powerful shows. I think there should be movement of free agents in both directions of the competition. I think it’s fantastic for fighters».

► The natural course of the industry

And now we know that Jim Ross is also not particularly concerned about how more competitors today “All Elite” return to the McMahon house. Here are the narrator’s words during the latest installment of his ‘Grilling JR’ podcast.

“I don’t know who’s next and I don’t give a shit who’s next. Change something? The show will go on, it will go on playing and you will just have people playing with other shirts. I do not know I have no idea. I’m sure at some point, there will be others. At some point, you run your course.”