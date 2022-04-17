Jason Momoa defends Will Smith: He is a great human being

Jason Momoaactor of The Justice League in which he plays Aquaman in DC ComicsI defended Will Smith and described him as a great human being despite the controversy that has been generated after the slap he gave to Chris Rock During the last installment of Oscar.

Momoa I was sitting in the front row when Will Smith got up and walked to the stage to slap Rock, an incident that has gone around the world.

“It’s just people, we are always under the microscope,” Momoa said. “I don’t know what that really meant to him, but he’s an amazing human being. Both (Smith and Rock) are and they’re going to figure it out.”

The moment that is already an important part of history in the delivery of the Oscars occurred when Chris Rock made a joke about the wife of Will SmithJada Pinkett, prompting the latter to slap her.

In the face of violent public reaction, Will Smith later resigned from Academy and prohibited from attending Academy functions, including Oscarfor 10 years.

Momoa suggested that people should consider Will Smith’s state of mind that day, as it may have played a role in his decision to slap Chris Rock.

“I was shocked. You never know where people are. There is a turning point for everyone,” Momoa pointed out.

“I’ve had my moments. He can offer forgiveness. Sometimes you’re just sensitive, we’re all sensitive,” the actor added. Aquaman. “I don’t put myself in their shoes, but I’ve definitely been to places like that.”