Inside Kris Jenner’s extravagant Easter bash at a $12 million mansion complete with custom chocolate eggs and gumball machines

ENTER Kris Jenner’s extravagant Easter bash, held at her $12 million mansion, complete with personalized chocolate eggs and gumball machines.

The Kardashian family has launched a series of Instagram Stories to celebrate the holiday.

Momager Kris, 66, went to great lengths to create a one-of-a-kind Easter event.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, shared an adorable video of the decorated table.

Each seat at the table had a giant chocolate egg, a plate and blue striped napkins.

The eggs are decorated with images of pink and white flowers and the head of a rabbit.

Each chocolate egg had a name on the front, which was a gift to Kris’s grandchildren.

The list of grandchildren included: Stormi, four, True, four, North, eight, and Chicago, four, Saint, six, Psalm, two, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, Reign, six, and Dream, five.

THE DECORATIONS

Khloe also filmed the beautiful lineup of large baskets, which came with tons of toys.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, also shared an Instagram story of the Easter figurines.

The figure of the Easter Bunny appeared to be wearing a yellow and pink dress with a long skirt.

The yellow chicken figurine had bunny ears on top of its head.

SWEETS

Kim Kardashian, 41, also joined in on the fun, sharing a story about gumball machines.

Each gumball machine had a specific name reserved for one of Kris’s grandchildren.

The gums came in different colors: from pink to purple to blue.

Kim also filmed her mother, who was wearing a stunning white floral dress.

Kris seemed to be busy as she used her cell phone to take photos and videos of the table.

Towards the end of the series, Kris shared a sweet photo with her “bunny” Khloe.

The television personality wore a white dress with images of chicks and Easter eggs.

Kris leaned her forehead against Khloe as her daughter pursed her lips and blew a kiss at the camera.

EASTER EGGS HUNT

The grandchildren seemed to be in high spirits as they celebrated Easter.

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared a photo of Stormi painting her Easter egg white.

He also led his followers into the backyard, where a basket with a rabbit’s face sat on the grass.

Inside the basket, there were giant colored eggshells that had chocolate eggs inside.

‘INCREDIBLE WORK ETHICS’

Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch shared a laugh with her daughter Kendall Jenner, 26.

While promoting their new Hulu series, the mother-daughter duo fielded questions from The Skimm.

The reality star was asked, “Kris, you have so many amazing grandchildren, who do you think is going to start an empire of their own?”

She allegedly misheard and responded, “Oh wow, I think everyone is destined for great things. I am very proud of them”.

“And they all have an amazing work ethic and really love what they do.”

Kendall realized the flaw and responded, “What? They are like six years old. Are you talking about the grandchildren?

Kris looked embarrassed as she said, “Oh, I thought you were talking about the kids.

She continued, “Well, it applies to everyone,” with a smile.

They both laughed when Kendall asked, “They’re great. But what job do they have?

Kris added, “Well, they take out the trash. And they make their bed. I can see big things.

