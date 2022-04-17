In a video, Selena Gomez declares that she is tired of having her physique analyzed

Singer Selena Gomez She is fed up with netizens, including her own fans, constantly analyzing the details of her body image and daring to give her recommendations or “demands” about it. In his last video of TikTok the former star of Disney could not resist launching an outburst to make it clear that She is fully satisfied with her current physique.

“Pe ***, I’m perfect just the way I am,” she told her community of followers, just before expressing her belief that health and personal care are not at odds with one or another gastronomic whim which you can occasionally enjoy. “I try to stay skinny, but today I had four tacos, three wraps, onion rings and a spiced chicken sandwich,” she added next.

The protagonist of the acclaimed series “Only murders in the building” -who also has a successful line of cosmetics called rare beauty- insisted that the changes that you experience from time to time in your appearance and weight no longer keep you awake at night, among other reasons because her detractors are going to criticize her equally and regardless of whether she is thin or plump. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people are going to evaluate it anyway. That if you are very thin, that if you are too big, that if that does not suit you, “Selena sentenced.

