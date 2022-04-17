Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19

Hugh Jackman announced on his social networks that he gave positive to Covid-19meaning

The 53-year-old Australian actor shared a video on Twitter with the following message: “I just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for Covid. The symptoms are mild and as soon as he is recovered… I look forward to returning to The Winter Garden!”

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

The Hollywood star also opened up about her Covid diagnosis in the video.

The famous, known for his role as “Wolverine”, expressed in the video: “Hello, good morning, I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid. My symptoms are like a cold, I have an itchy throat and a little runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m going to do everything I can to get better as soon as possible. And as soon as I’m free I’ll be back on stage heading to River City. So please stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Jackman began his run on Broadway on December 20, but now he has to take some time off to recover from the coronavirus.

In the meantime, recently praised the bravery of his surrogates amid the pandemic.

The actor, who plays hustler Harold Hill in the production, he praised his understudies for stepping in at any point during the ongoing health crisis.

“The courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent. The swings, the alternates, are the foundation of Broadway,” she expressed.