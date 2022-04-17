The new Fortnite Halley Skin has been released in the in-game item shop after much speculation from the online community. It comes as a single set and has no other attachments. It’s a unique outfit and was leaked before its actual release on the store.

It has been released today and is currently available in the store right now. The article details everything about the new Fortnite Halley Skin found in the Fortnite Item Shop.

How to get the new Fortnite Halley skin in Chapter 3 Season 2

Skin Halley Fortnite

“A little cranky, until you get to know her.“

Cost: 1600V Bucks

Halley is a rare outfit in Fortnite: Battle Royale that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. Halley is part of the Spiked Brawler Set and was released in Chapter 3: Season 1. The skin can be obtained with V-Bucks in the Item Shop as usual.

This outfit was leaked prior to its in-game release and is currently available for purchase in the near future in the item shop. The skin has no other selectable styles to choose from besides the default one.

The new skin is part of the epic outfits in Fortnite: Battle Royale, which is not too different from the rest of the collection. The Halley Skin is an Epic Fortnite Skin from the Bone Punk set.

These types of skins usually return in rotation in the item shop on a fixed schedule for players, and there are times when they are not available for months at a time.

Cosmetics come in and out of the store every day, so players should get their hands on the skin as soon as possible if they want it in their collection.

