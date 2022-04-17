How and why Britney Spears lost her children

Britney Spears no longer has guardianship but neither does she have the custody of her children that she would like (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rivers of ink have been written about Britney Spears in recent years and, above all, since last November when she finally got rid of the legal guardianship that controlled every aspect of her life.

Most followers of the pink press are aware that Britney can finally make her own decisions and one of the most important has been to remove the IUD, an intrauterine device, which prevented her from being a mother.

She had already expressed her desire to become a mother again with her current partner, personal trainer Sam Asghari, and recently explained to her fans that she is pregnant exactly five months after the judge eliminated the guardianship that “imprisoned” her. ‘ released for 13 years.

The 40-year-old singer already has two other children, but how is her relationship with them? Has the end of guardianship also ended the custody you have with her father, Kevin Federline? Not many people know that anymore and that’s why I’m telling you.

Britney has two children, Sean Preston, who is 16 years old, and Jayden James, who is 15. Doing the math, the pop star’s biggest mental health crisis was in 2008, meaning that her children were only one and two at the time. years.

Perhaps Brit got to this point in 2008 because she saw her marriage and her children drift away from her. In 2007, she ended fatally with Kevin Federline and filed for divorce alleging “irreconcilable differences”, however both wanted to keep custody of the children and that is where the great legal battle began.

At first, the judge ruled that the custody of the minors would be 50%, that is, shared equally. However, at the end of the same year, Britney lost custody when she was accused of causing a traffic accident and fleeing, this was in the month of October.

With the mental collapse that the artist was going through, she was admitted to a psychiatric center and here began the guardianship and the images of shaving her head that went around the world. A few months later, Spears leaves the clinic and, on a visit to her children, she refuses to return them to Kevin, so she is admitted again in 2008, this time against her will, according to ‘El Mundo’ .

When Britney goes out and the experts consider her recovered, years later, she fights to recover her right to 50% custody and is granted it, Brit is happy again. However, in 2019, her father and guardian, James Spears, stars in a violent episode with the oldest of the singer’s children and Kevin files a restraining order against him.

The order is not carried out but Britney leaves scalded and he gets only 30% custody while Kevin gets 70%. Although Spears is currently a free and recovered woman, the custody of her children remains in that percentage.

Although teenagers say they prefer to be with their friends more than with their parents, they adore both Britney and Kevin and they will surely welcome this future little brother that their mother carries in the womb with open arms.

