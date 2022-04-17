Hospitals, with 50% shortage of medicines

The main hospitals of the Chihuahuan Institute of Health (Ichisal) in Ciudad Juárez reported having, as of last March, a supply of less than 50 percent of medicines, which is reflected in less effective services, says a Transparency report.

This deficit, which violates patient care, occurs in full stalking of the BA.2 and XE subvariants of the Covid-19 omicron branch, which are capable of causing a new uptick in coronavirus infections.

According to the requisition 080140422000199 made to Ichisal through Transparency, the General and Women’s hospitals had drugs at 47 percent, while the Civil Libertad psychiatric hospital claimed to be at 34 percent.

According to the data provided, among the “drugs that are most scarce” -despite their wide demand- in the General Hospital are paracetamol, cefotaxime, enoxaparin, meropenem and serum albumin, whose average monthly consumption (CPM) is, in that order , 2,500 bottles, 1,400, 1,400, 1,400 and 1,200, for injectable solution.

In the Women’s Hospital, the ones that are least available are – in addition to some of those mentioned above – etonogestrel, orciprenaline and the substitute; your CPM is 350, 50 and 40 pieces.

Likewise, the Hospital Civil Libertad commonly has a shortage of olanzapine, sertraline, clonazepam and risperidone, whose average monthly consumption is 910 packages of 28 tablets, 600 of 14 tablets, 500 of 30 tablets and 400 of 40 tablets, respectively.

“The bidding process LA-908033971E12022 was carried out, which aims to solve the missing supplies, so it is expected with this procedure to increase the supply of the units,” reported Ichisal.

Although, for now, the conditions exist in accordance with the Health Council for there to be a green epidemiological traffic light (low risk) in the face of SARS-CoV-2, there must be caution.

The exhortation of the Ministry of Health itself is to adopt healthy habits that help prevent the development of conditions, both physical and mental.

In this way, citizens will help the government area, while it ensures that hospitals are stocked quickly, to avoid excess demand, guaranteeing higher quality care for their well-being.

Likewise, given the greater virulence of coronavirus mutations, the call is to avoid a wave by using healthy distance, hygiene and face masks at all times.

The detection is still in process, since the samples are sent to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDre) and although the Medical Association estimates that they are already here, the variations have not yet been made official.

avargas@redaccion.diario.com.mx