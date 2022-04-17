Harry Potter: this is how much the three protagonists have earned

Let’s find out how much Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have earned for filming the Harry Potter films: the cachets of the three actors are simply breathtaking.

The US site Just Jared, ahead of the theatrical release of the third film of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, has revealed how much they have earned the three protagonists from Harry PotterDaniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, for their respective performances in the films of the saga.

Apparently the information has been circulated online by some fans and the salaries of the actors, for films made now more than a decade ago, are simply breathtaking. As reported by Just Jared, to receive the highest salary was obviously Radcliffe, the absolute protagonist of the saga.

Daniel earned $ 1 million for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and then moved up to $ 14 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1 and 2, films for which the actor earned $ 20 million each.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint also earned impressive figures for their interpretations, albeit slightly lower than those awarded by Harry’s interpreter: for Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix the two received 4 million dollars while for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and for the latest film the co-stars earned $ 15 million.