‘Greyhound’: the sequel to the Tom Hanks film about World War II is prepared

A sequel to Tom Hanks’ Greyhound, a WWII-based hit since lockdown, is in the works on Apple TV+.

In the film, which was released in July 2020, Hanks starred as Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause. Greyhound was directed by Aaron Schneider and is an adaptation of CS Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.

A synopsis explains more about Greyhound: “In the early days of World War II, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of an American destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic. while being hotly chased by wolf packs from Nazi submarines.”

According to The Wrap, a sequel to Greyhound is in the works as part of a global deal signed this week between Apple TV+ and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s production company Playtone.

No further details about the possible sequel have been revealed.

In its review of Greyhound, NME wrote: “It’s an old-fashioned premise shot with modern economics by director Aaron Schneider, who previously made the award-winning 2009 indie film Get Low. Hanks’ efficient script seems more interested in using a nautical technology It’s more precise – which won’t always make sense unless you bother to educate yourself beforehand – than creating fully developed characters, though Stephen Graham (This Is England, The Irishman) adds value as Krause’s loyal second-in-command.”

“However, the film’s not-so-secret weapon was always going to be Hanks himself. Just as Captain Krause’s unflappable demeanor reassures his crew, Hanks’ presence at the helm of this wholly well-intentioned film lets us know that nothing going to torpedo his just end.”

Hanks, on the other hand, was overshadowed by his iconic co-star Wilson when he threw out the first pitch in a baseball game this weekend.

The beloved actor threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the Cleveland Guardians’ new MLB season opener against the San Francisco Giants on Friday (April 15).