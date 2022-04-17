George Clooney wants you to spend a vacation with him on Lake Como

Is there anything better than a vacation with George Clooney in Italy? We do not believe it and luckily for us this is not a joke or a dream, but an experience that you could live from this month.

It all started when a few days ago the top-tier actor joined the Omaze team, a charity donation website that meets to raise funds, in exchange they are offering a vacation like no other in the actor’s favorite place: the Lake of Like in Italy.

“When you daydream about life after COVID-19, you imagine: meeting friends, sharing a meal, maybe a few drinks, and talking about what you are grateful for. Endless laughter? Omaze wrote about the giveaway. “This is going to be like this… except your friends are George and Amal Clooney. And you will join them at their beautiful home on Lake Como, Italy!”

According to the website, the trip will include meals from their favorite local spots, as well as a ‘salute to life’ and the opportunity to ‘take photos to have it all for posterity’ – can you imagine showing off that photo to everyone with your friend George Clooney? -, the experience also includes flights and hotel.

What do you need to do to hang out with the actor?

Just one click and free entry to the Omaze page, however, you can increase your chances of winning by adding a donation. On the website, interested people can buy 100 tickets for $10, 250 for $25, 1,000 for $50 and 2,000 tickets for $100. The best part is that 100% of the donations will go to the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The foundation advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world. She fights for the rights of people unjustly targeted by governments through the courts and works to expose corruption, as well as promote justice for marginalized and vulnerable communities, children and refugees.