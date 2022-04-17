General table of positions and results of Day 14 of the Clausura 2022

This Sunday, April 17, the activity of Day 14 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Liga MX was closed, leaving two classified directly to the Liguila; Tigres and Pachuca, who are no longer lower than fourth place although they do not add one more point.

Chivas and America are gradually climbing the steps and regaining their level, since they have already placed in the playoff spots.

For their part and at the moment, the Bravos de Juárez are the only ones eliminated from the tournament, since mathematically they are no longer able to get into the playoffs.

In individual scoring, André-Pierre Gignac continues to lead with eleven goals so far in Clausura 2022, followed by Nicolás Ibáñez with nine goals and Rodrigo Aguirre with eight goals.

On the issue of relegation, Juárez, Tijuana and Mazatlán seem “condemned” to pay the three fines at the end of this season, as clubs like Necaxa and Querétaro are already increasingly separated from the bottom.

The results of Day 14 of the Closing Tournament 2022