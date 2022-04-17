Fortnite Chapter 3: how to use the same account on PC and PS4 so as not to lose your progress | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite it is a title that is played by thousands of players around the world and is available on almost all platforms except iOS. The game has garnered massive popularity through its out-of-the-box collaborations, characters, and stories to name a few.

Since Battle Royale can be easily played on any platform, many wonder if they can use the same account on different platforms like PC and PS4. Yes ok Fortnite is available on many different platforms, Epic Games has made it fairly unified and easy for players to carry and track their progress across multiple accounts.

Players can use the same account Fortnite on PC and PS4 as long as they have linked their Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch or mobile device account to their Epic Games account. Doing so allows seamless switching between platforms, and players don’t have to worry about losing all of their game progress.

FORTNITE | How to link PC and PlayStation account

Go to the Epic Games website and sign in or create your account if you don’t have one.

Once you’re logged in, go to your account page and look for the tab on the left that says Connections.

Under the Connections tab, switch to Accounts where you’ll see options to connect with GitHub, Twitch, Xbox, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Switch.

Select any of the services you want to link your account to, and when asked if you want to continue to the external site and provide them with more information, confirm your choice.

Following these steps will link the player’s account and sync all their progress and profile. Now you can easily download and play on a PS4 or PC with the same account.

