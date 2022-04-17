Fortnite Chapter 3: guide to find the Armored Battle Bus in all games | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2 started off with a spectacular gist as it revealed more of the intense war between IO and The Seven. The tension between the two sides has been extremely high and even in the previous season, it was anticipated that the two forces would clash in the near future.

The situation has forced the developers of Fortnite to release amazing content for the season of the Resistance, including cosmetics and weapons. The Armored Battle Bus has certainly caught the attention of the community, but locating these fun vehicles can sometimes be difficult.

The metal body of the Armored Battle Bus has been made quite durable, allowing it to withstand enemy fire. Additionally, it comes with a mounted turret to fire at opponents and there is a Cow Catcher on the front that can also be used as a shield during close combat.

As of now, there are three locations on the island of Fortnite where the armored battle bus appears.

The Daily Bugle – South of location

Sanctuary- Southeast of the location

Synapse Station – South of location

The players of Fortnite You definitely won’t have a hard time finding the Armored Battle Bus on the island, as they can be easily seen from a distance due to their sheer size. However, it should be noted that many may be looking for the Armored Battle Bus, making these locations frequently visited by Loopers.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 2 Week 4 Challenges

Move through the air with a Jetpack (0/100) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (0/75) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Visit gas stations with a Battle Bus (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Manage to stay in the air for several seconds after being attacked with a Shock Grenade (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Eliminate OI Forces in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Catch or collect a Thermal Fish (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Accept a contract on a contract board within 30 seconds of landing (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

