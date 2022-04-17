Fortnite Chapter 3: guide to find the Armored Battle Bus in all games | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2 started off with a spectacular gist as it revealed more of the intense war between IO and The Seven. The tension between the two sides has been extremely high and even in the previous season, it was anticipated that the two forces would clash in the near future.
The situation has forced the developers of Fortnite to release amazing content for the season of the Resistance, including cosmetics and weapons. The Armored Battle Bus has certainly caught the attention of the community, but locating these fun vehicles can sometimes be difficult.
The metal body of the Armored Battle Bus has been made quite durable, allowing it to withstand enemy fire. Additionally, it comes with a mounted turret to fire at opponents and there is a Cow Catcher on the front that can also be used as a shield during close combat.
As of now, there are three locations on the island of Fortnite where the armored battle bus appears.
- The Daily Bugle – South of location
- Sanctuary- Southeast of the location
- Synapse Station – South of location
The players of Fortnite You definitely won’t have a hard time finding the Armored Battle Bus on the island, as they can be easily seen from a distance due to their sheer size. However, it should be noted that many may be looking for the Armored Battle Bus, making these locations frequently visited by Loopers.
FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 2 Week 4 Challenges
- Move through the air with a Jetpack (0/100) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
- Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (0/75) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
- Visit gas stations with a Battle Bus (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE
- Manage to stay in the air for several seconds after being attacked with a Shock Grenade (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE
- Eliminate OI Forces in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE
- Catch or collect a Thermal Fish (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
- Accept a contract on a contract board within 30 seconds of landing (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP
Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.