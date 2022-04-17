Errol Spence demolished Yordenis Ugás at Cowboys Stadium

The undefeated American finished the Cuban in 10 rounds to unify the WBA, WBC and IBF Welterweight titles

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, witnessed a boxing class of Errol Spence Jr. this Saturday night against the Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

Spence He had an almost perfect fight, demolishing round after round a Ugas who had few opportunities in the unification fight for the weight titles welterweight of the World Association, World Council and International Boxing Federation before a full dallas cowboys stadium of the NFL.

From the beginning of the combat, Spence made his superiority clear and was tilting the fight in his favor, hitting and hurting Ugas constantly.

Ugas had a chance in the sixth round when Spence He dropped his mouth guard and turned around waiting for the referee to interrupt the fight to pick it up, however, the third on the surface let the action continue and Ugas He took the opportunity to land a powerful blow to the American’s chin, who was left in poor condition on the ropes.

Spence he managed to survive the rough patch until the referee stepped in to return the protector, giving him valuable time to recover and finish the round on his feet.

Errol Spence showed his punching power to beat Cuban Yordenis Ugás. AP Photo

For the seventh round, Ugas didn’t keep up the momentum Spence he recovered lost ground, punishing the right eye of the Cuban who began to feel the blows.

The doctor entered the ring for the first time in the eighth round to check the eye of Ugas and allowed him to continue, only for the recital of Spence en route to his tenth-round TKO victory.

With this victory, Spence extended his undefeated record to 28-0 with 22 knockouts, while Ugas he stalled at 275 on 12 chloroforms and it’s the first time in his career that he’s lost on the fast track.