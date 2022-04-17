Emma Watson opens up about her biggest flaw: ‘It’s amazing she had any friends’

Emma Watson is one of the most talented actresses of her generation. The interpreter knew world fame when she was a girl thanks to her character of Hermione in the highly successful saga of ‘Harry Potter’ that gave her international recognition. At just ten years old, the British was forced to leave the family home to live in a hotel that allowed her greater comfort when shooting the films.

This fact considerably marked his childhood, but also his adolescence since the rage over JK Rowling’s story lasted over time. “I left home when I was ten years old. We were away for two months and we traveled around England, we went to Newcastle, Durham and Scotland, everywhere,” she recalls. The young woman had to mature prematurely so she became a “very serious girl”.

“I have never been in such a rush to grow up and be seen as a woman. Drinking, being sexy or smoking she never had any attraction or emotion for me, ”she says about her adolescence in an interview for ‘W’ magazine. In addition, the 31-year-old British actress confesses what for her is her biggest flaw: “I am a sensible and boring person.” “It’s amazing that I had friends,” he says.

Strong public exposure

Emma Watson lived from a very young age a great public exposure that forced her to act as her “own protector” since none of her relatives could be too present at that stage due to professional commitments. “My parents both worked and they didn’t want to do that. They are very ambitious with their careers and since they are divorced, if my mother started traveling with me she could not have taken care of my little brother. It was not a possibility,” she recalls.

“I used to get really frustrated with the child star stigma I got when talking to reporters. I think it’s because I lived a very sheltered life, with a chauffeur included who took me to the studios, ”she says in statements to the magazine ‘GQ UK’. “I went home and did the same thing the next day: study and shoot,” he adds.

He wanted to leave ‘Harry Potter’

From the first installment, ‘Harry Potter’ became a worldwide phenomenon. Millions of people were hooked on this story of magic and sorcery that led Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe to be three of the most followed actors of the moment. A fame that surprised them and that led them to think about leaving the saga on more than one occasion. “I think he was scared. I reached a turning point where she was like, ‘This is forever.’ Fame hit us big. I had moments when I started to think what my life would be like if I left him, “reveals the actress.