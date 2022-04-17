DWTS Pro ‘so excited’ to have a baby

ads

ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Witney Carson did a Q&A with author and activist Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who is also the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife of actor Chris Pratt.

The talk was part of Schwarzenegger Pratt’s series called “BDA,” which stars in “Before, During, After” and deals with pregnancy and childbirth and what happens afterward.

During the chat, Carson talked about how difficult her pregnancy with her 1-year-old son, Leo, was, but said that as difficult as it was for her, she is “so excited to have another baby.”

Witney admitted she’s not thrilled to be pregnant again

During the Instagram Live, Carson opened up about how hard it was to be in labor and she also just tested positive for COVID. As Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote in the Instagram post:

For many reasons, Witney’s work did not go as planned. First, at the hospital, she tested positive for Covid when she was admitted. Then, after hours of attempting a vaginal delivery, her son became trapped under her pelvis, requiring an emergency C-section. After her birth, Witney was unable to walk right away and had trouble being patient with her body’s recovery.

But despite all that, Witney is ready to have the second baby.

“I am so excited to have another baby. I’m not necessarily [excited] being pregnant, but having another baby, I’m excited. The pregnancy was a little rough, so we’ll see how it goes,” Carson said.

She also admitted that she wasn’t one of those women who is just beaming and super excited to be pregnant. She basically turned herself into someone who was constantly yelling, “Get this baby out of me!” her when she was 30 weeks.

“I stopped exercising at 30 jobs. I thought: I’m done,” Carson said, adding, “I had a bad back, I wasn’t the bright person of the pregnancy. I was like, ‘Get this baby out of me!’ … I hope my next pregnancy will be different, but who knows?

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed baby Leo in January 2021.

Carson also said it’s ‘really hard’ to work and be a parent at the same time.

Carson admitted that she carries that “mom guilt” that many working moms struggle with.

“When I’m working, I feel guilty that I should be with my son and when I’m with my son, I feel like I should be working,” Witney said. “It’s finding that balance.”

She continued: “Working and being a mother is very, very difficult. Greetings single working women, you are amazing. It has been very difficult, but I am very supportive of my husband, my family members and the people around me who have been really amazing in helping me with Leo.”

He went on to say that he really had to learn to “give [her]self-grace” and stop trying to be perfect all the time.

“I spend time with my son and I think I get back to what really matters… just giving yourself grace and time and patience and you don’t have to be perfect and that’s okay, not everyone is perfect,” Carson said. “Nobody is perfect, not at all. So it’s giving yourself that patience and love. You have to love yourself first before you can love someone else.”

He added: “It is important to take care of yourself before you can take care of others.”

Carson confirmed that she’s gearing up for the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” but if she and her husband get pregnant soon, she’d obviously have to wait for another season. Carson previously canceled season 29 because she was pregnant with Leo.

On Easter Sunday, Carson posted a series of photos on Instagram of her with her husband and son with the caption, “Happy Easter everyone. #becauseofhim I can keep these boys of mine forever! I am so thankful for my Savior this #EasterSunday and every day. He is truly the Prince of Peace. #easter #heisrisen.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for Season 31 in Fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros and judges react to Disney Plus move

ads