Dragon Ball Z: The Rock does the best Nappa cosplay in this fun fanart

A fun and great fanart of Dragon Ball Z has dressed The Rock as Nappa showing that the best cosplay from the bald saiyan it would come from the actor and WWE wrestler.

An live action from Dragon Ball Z It has been the biggest taboo and at the same time a “fetish” for fans of Akira Toriyama’s work. This is largely due to the cast, since it would really be difficult to choose the ideal actors and actresses to give life to each of the characters. characters of dragon ball.

We do not know if it would look better with Japanese or American artists, although for now, we can see that the legendary Dwayne Johnson would look quite good with Nappa, since he meets all the physical characteristics of the character, he would only need the iconic Saiyan mustache. Just take a look at the fanart below that imagines the anime cosplay of the artist.

The fanart of the digital artist @samukarts via Instagram may not be 100% detailed, but it certainly allows us to see in full color what the actor would look like as Vegeta’s partner, who, as we already mentioned, shares many similarities with the character and what to say Truly, that thin mustache suits him quite well.

As for The Rock, the actor has dedicated himself to appearing even in the soup, because the number of films he has starred in is brutal, although most are half bad, so I would not hesitate for a second to bet that the WWE wrestler could easily sign up for a live action from dragon ball.

Of course, a live action movie of the Z Warriors is still a long way from happening, and that’s good because it’s too complicated to bring an anime of this resemblance to real life, even with everything and that this cosplay of anime from The Rock as Nappa is pretty cool.

what did you think of this cosplay from Nappa from Dragon Ball Z by The Rock?

