Did they offer you free mobile data for WhatsApp? it’s fraud

WhatsApp is one of the main and most famous platforms of instant messagingthat is why a dario is used by millions of people around the world to stay in touch either through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

For this reason, it has also become the preferred medium for scammers to commit their fraud, since sending a message with a link is easy and great technological tools are not needed, which causes many people to become victims of them.

New scam on WhatsApp

Recently, a new form of scam was released by this means, it is a message that steals your data and that of your contacts, in addition to installing malware that affects the security of your information.

The message that is sent to users offers to win a package of 50 GB of mobile data to surf the Internet, this as part of the celebration of the supposed anniversary of WhatsApp.

Below it appears a link that, when clicked, opens a page in the browser that pretends to be the official WhatsApp site and even has false comments from people who claim to have won this promotion, which gives it more credibility.

When the user clicks on this link, their data is extracted since, supposedly, to win it is necessary to share their phone number and send the same message to 12 WhatsApp contacts or groups to “get” the free 50 GB.

In this way, personal data is stolen as users are redirected to various pages, which steal data or install viruses. Therefore, the most recommended, if you get this message, is to delete it and not click.

