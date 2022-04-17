Did Chris Hemsworth Just Get a ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’-Inspired Symbol Tattooed? – Movie News

Chris Hemsworth has a new tattoo and has called it “sacred geometry”, which could be a reference to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

There are several Hollywood stars like Jared Leto who are characterized not only by their talent, but also by the ink they have tattooed on their skin, we can say with certainty that Chris Hemsworth is not on that list, who very old school tattoos only symbols that represent something for him, that’s why his new tattoo has raised doubts if it is related to Thor: Love & Thunder.

The Australian actor is well known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; on his skin he only has a tattoo Scandinavian rune that was made with his wife, Elsa Pataky, in allusion to the initials of his family and to mean union.

But now a new design has been made that was not only made recently, but even shared on Instagram because it surely has an equally special meaning, It is a geometric composition that the actor himself has defined as “sacred geometry” in the text that accompanies the images.

If we see the image clearly it is something related to the Nordic Viking culture from which his character comes, although He has not specified if it was done as a result of the new film directed by Taika Waititi or if it is simply as a special affection for the character. that has accompanied him for more than a decade and has opened infinite possibilities in his career.

For his part, the last time we saw Thor was in Endgame trying to find his way away from the new Asgard, a place that was left at the hands of the Valkyria, Tessa Thompson, and in an unexpected turn of events, he ended up aboard the ship. of the Guardians of the Galaxy. We will have to wait to find out what happens the next film to find out if the rune that has been tattooed has any connection and if the character has already left behind his facet of Fat Thor.