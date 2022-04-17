Darth Vader gains strength as a new skin for Fortnite

There’s still a world for us to live in Fortnite another change of season, but many like to look to the future and find out what lies ahead. Not only is it not enough for them to enjoy the present, they need to know the uncertain future that a change of season always holds for us in battle royale.

And in that wait appear the rumors, the leaks, and the presumed confirmations, such as the possible appearance of Darth Vader as star of Chapter 3 – Season 3 in Fortnite. Something that might not seem very real, but that is gaining strength. For when this was doubted, those in authority appeared to say that our lack of faith annoys them.

And it is that in the face of things like this, little matters to many the destruction of the first airships of the OIWell, the option of having Lord Vader’s skin in the battle pass is big words.

BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥 This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYTwho is known for always posting correct leaks! pic.twitter.com/Zbhkeo0Jlc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

It all came about when the Unreal team showed some of the details of its new graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5, at an event. And in that show you could see how they were already working with Fortniteseeing a desktop are internal file folders where the code C3S3 Vader appeared, among others, in reference to Chapter 3 – Season (Season) 3.

people did not believe that something like that leaked out so easy, and was quickly labeled a fake leak, primed for trolling at the time. However everything changes when Reputable data miners have begun to confirm that we will indeed have Darth Vader in Season 3. of this chapter 3 of Fortnite.

And to add fuel to the fire, in addition to the already numerous collaborations between Fortnite Y starwarson May 27, the new series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will feature the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Vader. Coinciding a new chapter of the series with the change to season 3, just a week later.