Cristiano Ronaldo and that no to Antonio Conte as Manchester United manager

At the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have “vetoed” the name of Antonio Conte as a potential coach of the Manchester United. Old Trafford executives allegedly created “unsubstantiated contacts with Zinedine Zidane to make the superstar happy.” Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, the Old Trafford management was looking for a new manager and until the end of the season they hired Ralf Rangnick.

According to the Daily Mail, as early as October they would have asked Ronaldo his opinion on who should be on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the no to Conte

Ronaldo had reservations about Conte, which were later reported to the board, the Manchester Evening News says. Currently the future of the footballer at the club is in doubt due to the collapse of the team in all the matches this season, although there are those who believe that in an attempt to keep the Red Devils united has come forward on several occasions. The Manchester Evening News added that Jorge Mendes, the 37-year-old’s agent, had asked former Red Devils CEO Ed Woodward for reassurance that Solskjaer would be sacked following the 4-1 defeat at Watford on November 20. During that time the influential Mendes also recommended Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as a potential successor to United.

Manchester United are the new manager

Some argue that any claim that links United to Zinedine Zidane, who coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid, is simply a ruse. All to appease their superstar. Conte was willing to accept the job at United, but was out of work until November and was then entrusted with the reins of Tottenham. Ronaldo is tied to United for another season, but the future of his second stint at the club appears to hinge on the appointment of the next manager. He could be Erik ten Hag. He would have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United and would have to sign a three-year contract with the option for a fourth season