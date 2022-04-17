Cristian Valcárcel, champion of the Sierra de Alcaraz Greenway Mega Race

Cristian Valcárcel Marín was proclaimed absolute champion of the first edition of the Mega Race Vía Verde Sierra de Alcaraz, a test that has been held since last Thursday with start and finish in the town of San Pedro. Organized by the AD Promodeport and the Albacete Provincial Council, this test is considered the longest road race in Spain.

With a time of 51 hours, 41 minutes and 23 seconds, the runner born in Aguas Nuevas completed the 200 Miles in the first position. A total of 322 kilometers along the Greenway to raise his arms at a finish line where many relatives were waiting for him. Behind the runner from the Green Power Valencia Athletics Club came the American Andrei Nana, who used about 6 and a half hours more than the winner. Third place in the race went to Ginés Maciá Molina (Los Machaca Piedras). They were the only three runners who completed the route of a test that had 16 registered.

The second distance test, the 150 miles (241 km), was deserted, since the only runner who took the start abandoned before completing the race.

In the 100 miles (161 kilometers) only two of the 18 registered participants were able to cross the finish line. Juan Ramón González Navarro (Rajaos Runners) was the winner after just over 15 hours of racing, while Ismael Zárate Ruiz (Correcaminos Alfindén) came in second place.

The 50 miles (80.5 km) left the anecdote of the day, as Francisco Mariano Martínez Morales (Rajaos Runners) and Pedro Serna López (Fondistas de Alcantarilla) reached the finish line together. Both insisted on letting the other cross in the first position, stopping just before the timing mat, until, after a few moments of hesitation, they entered hand in hand. Third place in the race went to Nicolás de las Heras Monforte (Avilesian Athletic Association). In the women’s category, Christina Austin won, ahead of Leonor Maciá Sánchez (CA Caudete) and Amy Rowbottom (CA Benidorm).

In the Marathon (26.2 miles – 42.19 kilometers), which was held in memory of Alberto Costilla ‘El Sombrilla’, a runner who died a few months ago, Raúl Peñalver Hernández (Rajaos Runners) won, second was Santiago García Hellín and third Bernabe Calero Garcia (CA Cenizate). In the female category, Eva Esnaola Agesta (CD Hernani) won. Esther Sánchez Pérez (Club Kampamento Base) and Lola Garrido Ramos completed the podium.

The shortest contested race, the Half Marathon (13.1 miles – 21.09 km), left the victory of Luis Sánchez Martínez (Athletes of San Pedro), ahead of Javier López Martínez (Hellín Athletics Club) and Guillermo Sánchez Martínez (CA Albacete), brother of Luis. Silvia Sánchez Coca (Comercial Ulsa) was the female champion, accompanied on the podium by Susana Montoro Moreno (Bikilamanjaro) and Eva Pareja García (Els Sitges Burjassot).

Before the start of the races on Saturday, at the starting line, the Organization gave Mayte, the widow of Alberto Costilla ‘El Sombrilla’, a plaque as a souvenir and in memory of her husband.

PHOTOS: Juan Pérez Oliver (On loan)

CLASSIFICATIONS:

200 MILES

one-. Cristian Valcárcel Marín (Green Power Valencia Athletics Club) 51h41’23”

two-. Andrei Nana (Independent) 58h23’12”

3-. Ginés Maciá Molina (The Stone Crushers) 64h48’41”

100 MILES

one-. Juan Ramón González Navarro (Rajaos Runners) 15h17’54”

two-. Ismael Zárate Ruiz (Alfindén Road Runner) 21h53’38”

50 MILES – MALE CATEGORY

one-. Francisco Mariano Martínez Morales (Rajaos Runners) 6h56’57”

two-. Pedro Serna López (Sewer Fonders) 6h56’59”

3-. Nicolás de las Heras Monforte (Avilesian Athletic Association) 7h32’17”

50 MILES – FEMALE CATEGORY

one-. Christina Austin (Independent) 10h01’00”

two-. Leonor Maciá Sánchez (CA Caudete) 11h53’56”

3-. Amy Rowbottom (CA Benidorm) 11h55’55”

MARATHON – MALE CATEGORY

one-. Raúl Peñalver Hernández (Rajaos Runners) 3h14’07”

two-. Santiago García Hellín (Independent) 3h29’51”

3-. Bernabe Calero Garcia (CA Cenizate) 3h33’14”

MARATHON – FEMALE CATEGORY

one-. Eva Esnaola Agesta (CD Hernani) 3h42’43”

two-. Esther Sánchez Pérez (Kampamento Base Club) 4h00’10”

3-. Lola Garrido Ramos (Independent) 4h29’53”

HALF MARATHON – MALE CATEGORY

one-. Luis Sánchez Martínez (Athletes of San Pedro) 1h41’40”

two-. Javier López Martínez (Hellín Athletics Club) 1h44’30”

3-. Guillermo Sánchez Martínez (CA Albacete) 1h45’19”

HALF MARATHON – FEMALE CATEGORY

one-. Silvia Sánchez Coca (Commercial Ulsa) 2h02’05”

two-. Susana Montoro Moreno (Bikilamanjaro) 2h19’21”

3-. Eva Pareja Garcia (Els Sitges Burjassot) 2h19’51”