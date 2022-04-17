Coachella shines again after two years of absence due to the pandemic, by Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Harry Styles

EFE.- The renowned music festival Coachella started its machinery on Friday after two years of absence due to the pandemic due to the coronaviruswith its most Latin edition to date, which will bring together artists such as billie eilish, Carol GNathy Peluso, omar apollo and Pablo Vitar.

The musical event, one of the most important in the world, will return for two weekends (April 15 to 17 and from April 22 to 24) to the Coachella Valley (ColoradoEU) without health restrictions and with last minute changes: The Weeknd is your new headliner for the abandonment of kanye-west at the last minute.

the singer of “Blinding Lights” confirmed his participation a week ago, after negotiating a contract “in extremis” with the organizers.

This change gave rise to a new program in which Harry Styles will lead the day on Friday, Billie Eilish will lead the day on Saturday and The Weeknd will take the leading role on Sunday accompanied by Swedish House Mafia.

During these three days of concerts, which will be repeated next weekend, around twenty Latin singers and groups will also have their moment of glory at a festival known for setting trends thanks to its line-up, carefully selected to combine the most avant-garde and popular of current music.

Although since its birth in 2001 Coachella has always included Latin names, such as Julieta Venegas and Coffee Tacvbathese have been multiplying in recent years, which have seen phenomena such as bad bunnyRosalia and J Balvin.

In this edition, reggaeton will be present thanks to the Colombian Carol Gwho will perform on the main stage on Sunday, a day also marked for Argentina Nathy Peluso and the Spanish Honey.

Brazilian music will double, first on Friday with Anitta and then on Saturday with Paul Vittar.

Even the Mexican regional genre will have its quota with three performances: Firm Group and the young Nathanael Cano, on Friday, and MS bandon Sunday.

“We know the importance of the Festival, the impact on a global level. And it is a great pride to be the representatives of Mexico with our music”, he expressed. Oswaldo Silvasvocalist of the Mexican group, Banda MS in an interview.

Your participation in Coachella coincides with a record year for the Latin music industry in USAwhich in 2021 generated more than $880 million through record sales and streaming services, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Other representatives of Hispanic culture that will attend the festival are Chicano Batman, Firm GroupAlaina Castillo, Ed MaverickElla Minus, Jessie ReyesOmar Apollo, Ella Minus, Paco osuna and The Martinez Brothers.

Among the rest of the artists summoned in this return to Coachella, names such as Phoebe BridgersLil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, DisclosureStromae, Giveon, Doja CatMaggie Rogers, Girl in Red, Caroline Polacheck and Mika.

For its part, Youtube will once again be the official free live streaming service for the two weekends in which this leading event for rock, indie, hip-hop and electronic music is held.