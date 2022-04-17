Chivas and Matías Almeyda, with a free path to meet again?

After four years since their separation, Chivas does not have a coach and Matías Almeyda is about to stop being DT of San José

With the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leano from Chivas and before the imminent separation of Matias Almeyda of the San José Earthquakes, both parties have the way clear for a reunion, the ‘dream scenario’ for the fans of the Sacred Flock.

The way of Chivas Y Matias Almeyda separated in 2018, after the Argentine strategist was dismissed from his position as coach of the Guadalajara due to the lack of good results and problems with the Rojiblanca board.

After his great work in Liga MX, with five titles obtained with Chivas, Matias Almeyda He emigrated to MLS with the San José Earthquakes team, with a different challenge than Guadalajara, in the search to place one of the most modest squads in the United States in the first places.

For his part in Chivasafter the output of Matias Almeydathe Rojiblanco team experienced complicated moments, presenting dismissals in its board and key players, in addition to the generational change, when Amaury Vergara took the reins, after the death of his father.

Matías Almeyda gave Chivas their last title in Liga MX. EPA

With the output of Almeida and the multiple movements in the institution, the sports part went down, after having five different technical directors, of which only Víctor Manuel Vucetich managed to get them back into the league.

Faced with each failure and with the dismissal of the different technicians who paraded through Chivasthe number one request from fans of the Guadalajara there was only one name: Matias Almeyda. However, the high cost of the termination clause in the Argentine coach’s contract prevented his possible return season after season.

Now, with the removal of Marcelo Michel Leano and the imminent departure of Matias Almeydathe possibility of a second stage with the Guadalajara can be specified as the indicated option to calm down the spirits of the Rojiblanca fans, in addition to returning to the bench the second most successful coach in the history of the institution in the search to return Chivas to the forefront.