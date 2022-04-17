Britney Spears closes her Instagram account and this was her explanation | Music Radio Stations

Britney Spears closed her Instagram account, leaving her followers questioning why the artist had left the social network. The move took her more than 40 million fans by surprise, who have daily connected with the “princess of pop”, especially since the guardianship that her father had exercised over her since 2008 ended.

It is not the first time that Britney has deactivated her Instagram account. The last time the artist went on hiatus was in September 2021, where she wrote, “Don’t worry folks… I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉!!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹”

In recent weeks, the singer has been speaking out against her family on social media, especially with posts directed at her sister, Jamie Lynn, who published an autobiography in which she made some damaging claims against Britney.

“Jamie Lynn… Congratulations Babe, you’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been near you with a knife before or would! The only knife I ever saw you at home with was to cut the biggest pumpkin chunks I ever saw in my life and it was too big for me to cut,” Britney wrote on Instagram.

With so much family drama and pressure, some of his followers on other networks assure that it is a “break” as he did before and he wants to focus on his partner, actor Sam Asghari.