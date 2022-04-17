Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met on the set of one of her music videos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are preparing to expand their family with their first child together. But before they were the happy couple they are today, the two were simply co-workers: Asghari first crossed paths with Spears on the set of one of her music videos.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016

In 2016, Asghari was cast as the love interest in the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party”. She had previously appeared in the image of Fifth Harmony’s hit single “Work From Home” and was vying for the role in Spears’ video.

Asghari opened up about his experience in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was fun. I got a lot of attention from Fifth Harmony, so I knew what I was getting myself into,” she said. “Fifth Harmony had just come out as a small group, and now Britney Spears, the princess of pop, wanted me to play the love interest of . I said, ‘Why not? Let me try.'”

His face was just one of several that Spears had to examine, but she chose his photo as soon as she saw it. “I didn’t have to audition. It was a straight book,” she said.

They hit it off during the music video filming, talking about eating sushi and other things they like to do. Several months passed and he finally got a phone call from Spears about going out for sushi. They began to talk more and quickly started dating, “like a normal couple.”

Asghari appeared on shows like tricks Y Doll face.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in 2021

2021 was a monumental year for both Spears and Asghari. In June, she gave explosive testimony in her highly publicized guardianship case. That September, Spears shared a post of her on her Instagram of her flaunting a sparkly new engagement ring. “I can’t believe it,” she captioned the post.

Spears was released from her conservatorship in November 2021 and the couple spent the holidays, in her words, “making babies.”

They are expecting their first child together.

In April 2022, Spears announced on Instagram that she was pregnant and expecting her third child. Asghari, 28, will welcome her first child with the “Toxic” hitmaker.

The actor and influencer expressed his excitement in his own Instagram post. He shared a photo of a family of lions snuggling up, likely a reference to the fact that her nickname for Spears is “Lioness,” even having it engraved on her engagement ring.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship full of love and respect,” he said honestly. “Fatherhood is something I’ve always yearned for and I don’t take it lightly. It’s the most important job I’ll ever do.”

