bonus obtained, now United will pay gold for every goal

Mission accomplished for Cristiano Ronaldo after his hat-trick at Norwich. His tally of goals allowed him to collect an important treasure, but he does not end there.

In the Easter egg Cristiano Ronaldo has found yet another feat of his career. His hat-trick allowed the Manchester United to beat Norwich and simultaneously take advantage of the defeats of Arsenal and Tottenham, with Conte’s men in quarters now only 3 points away. Once again CR7 silenced the detractors on the pitch, and for the 60th time in his career he scored three goals in the same game. In addition to the precious contribution to the Red Devils, the exploit allowed the Portuguese to cross a prestigious individual goal, which will make him cash even more.

After days of controversy, therefore, and discussions on the importance of Ronaldo and the goodness of United’s decision to bring him back to Old Trafford, here is the answer on the pitch. Three goals to bring Manchester United back to success and revive the Champions race and reach altitude 21 goals this season in 35 appearances. Once again an amazing performance for this immense player, always decisive, even at 37 springs. Cristiano celebrated this result on social media, to the sound of posts on Instagram, also joking on the fact that he scored exactly 30 hat-tricks before the age of 30, and 30 hat-tricks after the age of 30. CR7 laughs that now, contracted in hand, will be able to benefit from greater revenues.

According to what was revealed by The Sun, in fact, with the 3 goals against Norwich Cristiano Ronaldo triggered two bonuses included in the bond that has linked him back to United. The Portuguese will in fact collect from the club 750 thousand pounds for reaching 20 goals, e 100 thousand for his hat-trick. So here is 850 thousand pounds ready for him, or just over one million euros. His contract therefore becomes even more pharaonic. But it does not end here, because after yesterday everything changes for him: in fact now Ronaldo, who has exceeded the initial goal of 20 goals, will collect 100 thousand pounds (120 thousand euros) for any further marking.

The little fan is in shock, Ronaldo becomes a monster: “I never want to see him again”

Ronaldo celebrates his hat-trick

A stimulus for a growing season finale for Ronaldo who hopes to drag Manchester United into the Champions League. And on the horizon there are also other bonuses absolutely within his reach, which would make the year even more prestigious economically. In fact, if he were to close 2021/2022 as the best scorer of the Red Devils, which is very likely, the former of Real Madrid and Juventus would bring home a million pounds. With 30 goals to his credit, a total of 2.75 million pounds is ready for him, or 3.3 million euros. In short, not bad for a player who has once again shown that he has the blood goal and that he is a King Midas of the ball.