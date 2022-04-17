Billie Eilish shines in her debut by headlining the 2022 Coachella Festival

billie eilishthe pop sensation that is topping playlists around the globe, has managed to headline one of the biggest music festivals of the planet. The interpreter of Therefore I Am is immersed in one of its best moments, professionally speaking. After having won an Oscar for Best Original Song, the singer has kept all the attendees in suspense Coachella Festival 2022 with an extremely magnetic show.

With an appearance that champions the gothic aesthetic In each of her public appearances, it is not surprising that the artist has achieved the dazzling rise that she has had over the last few years. fans of the composer billie eilish remember, then, the action that took place in that californian festival when it was still the year 2019. Three years later, it can be confirmed that he has achieved success at the speed of light.

At 20 years old, the star makes history in the coachella-festivalsince it has positioned itself as the youngest headliner in the course of the act. Last Saturday, April 16, was when Eilish he took audiences to the next level with his music. How is it possible that someone who sings softly can make so much noise at the same time?

This young promise that one day could seem shy and distant demonstrated, interpreting the theme Happier Than Everwhich had a musical repertoire as dramatic as it is electrifying. After a performance in the purest pop punk style, he attended Eilish take the stage with khalid to make the spectators lose their composure to the sound of lovely, piano ballad. Undoubtedly, certain changes of pace were observed with the absolute ability to take over the mind of the public and play with it to their heart’s content.

One more time, billie eilish pointed out how to be a versatile artistthis time, in Coachella 2022. The native of Los Angeles had the necessary power to turn off and turn on each of the people who listened to her, going from singing i love you with his brother Finneas with guitar in hand to play to the rhythm of the gothic-pop anthem Bad Guy at the end of the night.

Billie Eilish completely took over Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish at Coachella 2022 as headliner.Kevin Mazur

billie eilish, who is among the leading artists in the festival’s line-up this year, did not go unnoticed with clothing that – as usual – was also part of the staging of the show. The singer donned a white, short-sleeved, graffiti-print T-shirt, paired with shorts and knee pads. All the items looked matching and, without a doubt, they became decisive in the rest of the performance.