Billie Eilish headlining Coachella: ‘I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé’

Billie Eilish stops concert to attend a young woman in the audience 0:49

(CNN) — Billie Eilish took a moment during her Saturday performance at Coachella to thank her fans and express her disbelief at her own meteoric rise to fame.

“This is very rare,” he said. “I shouldn’t be headlining this shit.”

“But I’m so f*cking grateful that I’m here, and that all of you are here,” she continued. “This is a dream come true. I feel crazy.”

Following the comments, he sang his 2018 song “You Should See Me in a Crown.”

Billie Eilish, 20, first performed at Coachella in 2019. She is the youngest headliner in the festival’s history, according to Rolling Stone.

The award-winning pop star wore an oversized T-shirt and her black hair was pulled back in pigtails. Throughout her set, she addressed her fans to stress the importance of feeling comfortable and confident. “You’re not allowed to judge anyone here,” she said.

“I want us all to feel free and comfortable in our skin, free and happy,” he added. “I want them to imagine that there is nothing bad in the world and that there is only good.”

Eilish, who already has seven Grammy Awards to her credit, was joined on stage by several guest stars, including Khalid; Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn; and Posdnuos, by De La Soul. Finneas, her brother and a longtime collaborator, also joined her on several songs.

At the end of her 90-minute performance, Billie Eilish took another moment to thank her fans.

“Thank you, Coachella. I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé,” she said. “I love you, good night.”