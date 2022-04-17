Billie Eilish covered Gorillaz with Damon Albarn at Coachella

Saturday night, billie eilish she became the youngest artist to headline Coachella in the festival’s entire history. As part of her consecration set, the singer invited Damon Albarn to cover “Feel Good Inc.”, the classic by Gorillazwhich was also joined Posdnuosfrom de la soul.

Albarn made a surprise appearance on stage while Eilish sang “Getting Older”. The choice was not fortuitous: a few weeks ago, the also leader of Blur rose a video of his version of this themein what was also a position taking in the battle that he himself started by questioning Taylor Swift for not writing her own songs.

After the surprise duet was over, Billie Eilish took a minute to praise her guest. “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and completely changed my view of what music should be, what art could be and what creativity could be as well,” she said. “My first favorite band was The Good, the Bad & the Queen when I was six years old, and Blur changed the world, and Gorillaz did too. This man is literally a genius,” Eilish added before giving rise to a shared version of the hit of Demon Days.