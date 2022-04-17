Billie Eilish apologizes at Coachella 2022 for ‘not being Beyonce’

One of the most important festivals in the world has just celebrated its most recent edition, the first of two weekends full of the best performances in the recent music industry. Is about Coachella 2022which had as headliner billie eilish.

Since a couple of years, billie eilish has become one of the most important pop stars in the musical world and his success was made evident thanks to the release of ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, his first record production, which was followed by ‘Happier Than ever’, an album that reiterated his artistic magnificence.

On the occasion of the release of her second LP, the singer is currently on tour through some of the most relevant stages on the planet, among which is Coachella 2022.

Billie Eilish takes Coachella 2022 to the next level with Damon Albarn

The night of this Saturday April 16, billie eilish was in charge of vibrating the main stage of the massive event organized in Indio, California, United States.

Those lucky enough to attend the festival of Coachella 2022were able to enjoy a set made up of the greatest hits of the American artist, as well as the songs that make up her most recent studio compilation.

One of the great surprises that made everyone euphoric was that billie eilish invited Damon Albarn, the mind behind Blur and Gorillaz, to sing with her on stage and, in addition to performing “Getting Older” alongside De La Soul, they sang “Feel Good Inc.”

But that was not all, but also, the 20-year-old star was incredulous as he headed Coachella 2022 and, when saying goodbye, in addition to thanking the attendees, he pronounced: “I’m sorry, I’m not Beyoncé.”

What do you think of the performance of billie eilish in Coachella 2022?