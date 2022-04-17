Ben Affleck returned to Los Angeles alone: ​​And Jennifer Lopez?

The actor Ben Affleck He has already returned to the United States after visiting his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in Spain, where the singer is filming her new project for Netflixthe movie “The Mother”.

The 49-year-old actor-director was spotted walking the streets of Santa Monica, Calif., on the phone on Wednesday afternoon (March 16), La Botana wrote.

Ben Affleck returned to The AngelsUnited States, because it has commitments related to the upcoming release of his film entitled “deepwater” with his ex-girlfriend, the actress of Cuban origin Ana de Armas, this Friday, March 18.

Recently, a source said that Jennifer Lopez would have prohibited the actor from traveling with Ana De Armas to promote the movieprecisely because they were boyfriends in the past.

Now it’s time to wait for the actor’s work in this new film. Affleck and Lopez play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, respectively, a partner upper middle class living in New Orleans.

brief romance

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck had a brief romance. In March 2020, the then partner he had his first escapade in Havana, Cuba.

It later came to light evidence of a new trip, this time to Costa Rica, thus confirming that they were together, however, they remained in silence.

During the lockdown they did their thing and did the best shots of Armas and Affleck

In January 2021, it transpired that the actors finished their relationship. A source revealed to “People” magazine that she was the one who had put an end to the story.

