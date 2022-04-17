Batman arrives at HBO Max this Monday, April 18 – Prensa Libre

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves.

If you saw it in theaters, you know that it is worth seeing again this film that until March 20 had reached 600.4 million dollars in the world. Only behind Spider-man Homecoming.

Make room in your Batcaves because #Batman arrives #DelCineATuCasa this April 18 to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/86tuCPHnue — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) April 11, 2022

In this new edition, Bruce Wayne is in his second year as Batman, and he still hasn’t earned the trust of the citizens of Gotham City, or his police.

The vigilante played by Pattinson is still trying to structure his tactics and define his motivations to follow the criminals of the dystopian city, and his famous bat-tools to catch villains are just prototypes.

Compared to Christopher Nolan’s trilogy starring Christian Bale, “The Batman” stands out for its somber tone.

Batman himself is almost depressing, partially inspired by Kurt Cobain, the late lead singer of Nirvana, whose music features prominently on the film’s soundtrack.

Pattinson, coming off a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster “Tenet,” “wanted to play a role that was physical,” Clark said.

“What he didn’t know is that Matt’s script would take his character through a physical and emotional journey, and that it would really test him.”

So what time can it be seen on HBO Max? In Guatemala from 1:00 am From very early this Monday the 18th, enjoy the Justiciero played by Robert Pattison.

In other countries:

Mexico 2am

United States: 0 hours in California and 3 am in Miami and New York.

Spain 9 a.m.