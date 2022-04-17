Audi surprises everyone by recovering a model that swept the 90s

It will be next April 19 when Audi will officially present a new model. Rather, a new concept car that is called to mark the design lines of the brand in the coming years.

In this case it is the Audi Urbansphere Concept, the third Audi concept car to mark the line of its electric futures. After the presentation almost a year ago of his Audi Skysphere Concept Y Audi Grandsphere Conceptwhich already left many with their mouths open, there are not a few who want to know this latest model in detail.

Audi bets again on minivans, a body that swept the 90s

Among other things because in the last few hours it has been the brand itself that, through its social networks, has been warming up the atmosphere by publishing a series of images of this Urbansphere Concept.

And the truth is that it is a model that is going to give a lot to talk about. Among other things because it is a minivan (it remains to be seen whether it is compact or not), a type of bodywork that Audi had not usually opted for.

In fact, it is a type of body that has practically disappeared from the market, and more so in premium brands, which have bet everything on SUVs. There are not a few who assure that this Urbansphere Conceptt is a kind of rehearsal of what could be the return of the Audi A2, a compact minivan that had some success some time ago.

Of course, seeing the design of the other two concept cars of the brand, it is clear that this one hundred percent electric model is going to have a much more attractive design. Although this Urbansphere Concept It will not become a production model, but it will anticipate the design language of the brand, which is why many are already attentive to the news in this regard.