At 23 years old! Actors of Sexual Games meet again and this is how they look today

Already 23 years have passed since the popular movie was released sex gameswhich follows the story of a group of wealthy young people in which their sexual reality and bad intentionsand now, the actors met for the birthday for one of their former castmatesshowing how much they have changed since the release film that united them forever.

The exciting reunion of the actors and the production of the film Sexual Games

Sexual Games, a film that premiered in 1999, was directed by Roger Kumble and it was based on the novel Dangerous Friendships From the writer Choderlos of Laclos. However, this was not the first time that the literary work had been adapted to the cinema, since to date, there had also been Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and Valmont (1989).

The cast included the participation of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair.

The story is set in the luxurious world of wealthy young men from the New York upper class, where their ideas of ambition, betrayals and eroticism.

Now, 23 years after the premiere of the film, part of the cast found again this week. A meeting that was also joined Roger Kumble, the director; and Neal Moritz, the producer from sex games.

The reason for this reunion between the actors and the production of the film was due to Sarah Michelle Geller’s 45th birthday.

«Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day. Thanks @wkndpartyupdate and @jeffreydeitchgallery (and of course @selmablair @ryanphillippe @rogerkumble @nhmoritz)». She wrote the actress on her Instagram account, who went to an art gallery in Los Angeles, where works from the cult tape are exhibited.

Despite this exciting reunion of one of the most iconic movies of the late 1990sthe only one who did not attend was Reese witherspoon. Who played Mia in sex games.

Then check out how they looked in 1999 and how they look now in 2022:

On the other hand, This is what Reese Witherspoon looks like todayin 2022: