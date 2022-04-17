Apple TV + and Playtone, by Tom Hanks, will work together exclusively

AppleTV+ announced that it had reached an exclusivity agreement with Playtonethe production company of Tom hanks.

Manzana he simply said that the agreement will be multi-year and that it will cover series, documentaries and other content without a script; therefore, feature films would be excluded.

hanks Y Manzana they have already worked together: the Cupertino company distributed one of their most recent films, “Greyhound”, which was very well received (it is one of the most watched films on this platform and a sequel is currently in development) and produced and distributed “ Finch”, also with a great public success.

Soon, with a date to be confirmed, “Masters of the Air” (sequel to the series “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific”) will be released, a series set during the World War II and co-produced with Amblin Televisionfrom Steven Spielberg. In this case, Tom Hanks will be limited to the role of executive producer.

We remind you that Playtone was founded in 1998 by hanks and the producer Gary Goetzmann. His first project was the well-remembered “Cast Away”, which received 2 nominations for the Oscars (including best actor), 1 for the BAFTAs, 4 for the MTV Movie Awards and 1 for the SAG Awards.

It also won 1 Golden Globe for Best Actor and 1 Critic’s Choice Award (to Wilson, for Best Inanimate Object).

At the television level, Playtone He already has 6 Emmys, 4 Golden Globes and 5 Peabody Awards.

