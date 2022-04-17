Anya Taylor-Joy reveals her 5 favorite movies and one is from Guillermo del Toro

USA.- The actress of the moment Anya Taylor-Joyduring an interview for Rotten Tomatoesrevealed his five favorite movies.

It took Anya six years to reach the top of Hollywood, however, her popularity has multiplied since 2020 thanks to the drama called emma and of course to The Queen’s Gambita series of Netflix which was released that same year.

Later, in 2021, he appeared in the horror film Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho. However, it still has a long way to go, as it still has a lot of potential to give.

Now, we will talk about Anya’s favorite tapes, so the first on her list is bigfish from Tim Burton, which tells the fantastic story of a man. “A movie I haven’t seen in a long time! I am a huge fan of Tim Burton and this story had always intrigued me as a child… I have always loved metaphors and this one has them galore.”

The second is one from 1950 called Funny Face, which stars Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire, of this the actress highlights “pure escapism” as one of her favorite things. The third, it’s not a movie, it’s a series, this is Gilmore Girlswhich is starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy and Sean Gunn. About the series, she said that she was very fond of it for being simple. “Honestly, it feels so peaceful and loving to hear a mother-daughter duo talk about coffee and the intricacies of Billy Idol’s pout on his album.”

The fourth tape is William of the BullThis is The Pan’s Labyrinth, which premiered in 2006. This is a magical war drama about a girl who flees to another land. “Gothic fairy tales are potentially my favorite film genre,” the actress said. In addition, she Anya referred to the Mexican as a “teacher”, while she praised her film.

The last film, but no less important for that, is that of The glow from Stanley Kubrickwhich is based on the novel by Stephen Kingthis is starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. “The first movie seen during lockdown,” said Taylor-Joy before saying that, “above all else, one should never lose one’s sense of humor.”