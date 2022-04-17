Amber Heard’s friend was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp’s trial

LSources who attended the $50 million libel trial on Thursday tell us that Barlowthe former deputy editor of the NME music bible and magazine contributor New York Magazine, got in trouble with the judge by texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom, which is usually reserved for the legal advice.

We are told that Barlowwho has apparently been inseparable from Heard over the past year, has allegedly been acting as part of the actress’s legal team and even attempted to intervene in the trial involving Depp’s friend witness Gina Deuters.

According to court experts, Barlow tried to defend Heard by asking his legal team to show Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Deuters was allegedly engaged as a witness.

This Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial is something else. I keep seeing people tweet that it’s more often than not men abusing women. I’ve been hit by three different women and would never ever raise a hand to anyone, male or female. Wake up, world. Men just don’t talk about it. ? Ben Cotton (@bengcotton) April 17, 2022

Sources say Barlow allegedly mentioned a social media post from Deuters, claiming it was a recent post from the current trial. It turns out that the publication in question was shared in 2021 during Depp’s previous trial against The Sun newspaper in London.

Deuters, who is the wife of longtime Depp employee and collaborator Stephen Deuters, admitted Thursday that she had watched videos of the trial online before giving testimony. She was dismissed from the courtroom and her testimony was expunged from the record.

Depp’s lawyers responded by pushing a motion to have Barlow permanently barred from the courtroom, which the judge approved.

“Amber made her closest journalist friend sit front and center, with her legal team, at trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information,” a source told us. “Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough of her and banned her from the courtroom.”

Judge Azcarate also objected to Barlow’s text messages and tweets, saying, according to court transcripts, “She was live-tweeting from my courtroom…and I know the officers pulled her because she was texting.” text. That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow will not return to the courtroom during this trial.”