all ‘Mission Impossible’ adventures leave the platform at the end of April

The catalog of Netflix is going to be left without one of the best sagas in the history of cinema at the end of April, since the six installments released to date ‘Mission Impossible’ they will leave the streaming platform, everything indicates that it will be never to return, since they are Paramount productions and at the end of 2022 the launch in Spain of SkyShowtime is planned, a new streaming platform resulting from the alliance between Paramount + and Peacock.

They are still on Amazon and HBO Max

Next April 30 will be the last day that the six films starring Tom Cruise are available on Netflix. However, at the moment it seems that they will still hold in the Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max catalogs -although in the latter they do not have ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’-, but it is a mere matter of time that they also disappear from there.

Netflix’s departure comes a few months after the umpteenth postponement of the premiere of ‘Mission Impossible 7’. Its arrival in theaters was initially scheduled for July 23, 2021, but its release date has already been delayed up to four times, currently being set for the July 14, 2023.

The franchise currently has worldwide revenues of more than 3,500 million dollars, and in addition his popularity is at its best, since ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ is the highest grossing installment of the saga with a worldwide collection of 791 million dollars. Second place belongs to ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ with 694 million, closely followed by ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ with 682.