A survey reveals the best guitar riff in the history of rock | Chronicle

What makes a great guitar riff? Guitarists and fans of great music can argue about it forever, but the real test is how it stands the test of time with listeners. To measure the popularity of a topic, polls are a good way to see which hits are timeless, and can often give amazing results.

This year, a national study of 1,500 people conducted in the UK sought to define once and for all what is best guitar riff in rock history. The study was carried out by music software and content provider Muse Group, and left some of the most unexpected results.

“As owners of Ultimate Guitar, we wanted to find out with this research what the nation’s favorite guitar riffs of all time are, and it’s great to see variety and timelessness of many of the selected pieces“, said the CEO of Muse Group, Jonathan Kehl.

The Top 5 of the list that the survey left is made up of classics that no one will deny deserve a place in the ranking, but also some songs that raised some eyebrows: the iconic anthem of Led Zeppelin“Stairway to Heaven“, came to fifth place, falling behind the revelation of the list, “sex on fire” from Kings of Leonin fourth place.

The bronze medal was awarded to the British band What in for the riff that carries the song “Another One Bites the Dust“. The British public was not the only one to recognize the work of Freddy Mercury: the theme released in 1980 was awarded as the International Single of the Year at the Juno Awards and nominated for grammys for Best Rock Performance by a Group.

Second place went to him.”Eye of the Tiger“, the powerful training song that played while Sylvester Stallone ran through the streets of Philadelphia, training in the role of Rocky Balboa. The song released in 1985 gave the band its 15 minutes of fame Survivorwho went down in history as one of the “one hit bands” known for their only big hit.

And finally, the first place was taken by none other than the guitar icon, slashfor his riff on the classic Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’Mine“. The catchy rock and roll anthem got the 37% of the votes. The riff actually comes from guitarist Slash’s warm-up exercise before a rehearsal in which he started playing a ‘circus’ tune, which he later developed into the full riff.

The list goes on with increasingly bizarre appearances when it comes to guitar riffs, and the appearance of bands that many were surprised not to see in the Top 10.”TheWall” from pink floyd“Back in Black” from AC DC Y “The Chain” from Fleetwood Mac are some of the classics that appear on the list, where they also left their mark Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton and Dire Straits.

The 30 best guitar riffs in rock history:

one) “Sweet Child of Mine“, Guns ‘n’ Roses.

two) “Eye of the Tiger“Survivor.

3) “Another One Bites the Dust“, What in.

4) “sex on fire“, King of Leon.

5) “Stairway to Heaven“Led Zeppelin.

6) “beatit“Michael Jackson.

7) “Smells like Teen SpiritNirvana.

8) “Sweet Home AlabamaLynyrd Skynyrd.

9) “laylaEric Clapton.

10) “money for nothing“, Dire Straits.

eleven) “Purple Haze“, Jimi Hendrix.

12) “The Chain“Fleetwood Mac.

13) “Back in Black“, AC DC.

14) “The Ace of Spades“Motorhead.

fifteen) “Walk This WayAerosmith.

16) “smoke on the water“Deep Purple.

17) “You Really Got Me“, The Kinks.

18) “TheWall“Pink Floyd.

19) “Ring of Fire“Johnny Cash.

twenty) “I Love Rock’n’Roll“, Joan Jett.

twenty-one) “Voodoo Child“, Jimi Hendrix.

22) “Born to Be Wild“Stephenwolf.

23) “Seven Nation Army“, The White Stripes.

24) “Satisfaction (I Can’t Get No)“, The Rolling Stones.

25) “Come as You AreNirvana.

26) “Whole Lotta Love“Led Zeppelin.

27) “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor“Arctic Monkeys.

28) “Message in a Bottle“, ThePolice.

29) “All Right Now“Free.

30) “brownsugar“, The Rolling Stones.