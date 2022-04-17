A post on Amber Heard’s Instagram hints that the actress is mocking Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister by giving her dog the same name

The interpreter of Mere in Aquaman 2Amber Heard She is in the eye of the hurricane due to the endless controversies that she seems to be the protagonist of, starting with the trial that is scheduled for 2022 where her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, He has sued her for defamation, but that is not all, and he also has pending issues in Australia which could cost you quite dearly. However, the latter instead of worrying him, seems to make him quite amused.

A post by Amber Heard seems to indicate that the actress is making fun of the deputy prime minister of Australia

Before going into detail, we must first give some context so that you can understand what is going on with Amber Heard and the government of Australia. In 2015, the actress traveled to Australia on her private jet to meet her then-husband, Johnny Depp. However, the lady heard He did not complete the regulatory paperwork to bring pets into the country and taking advantage of the fact that he was coming on a private flight, he brought his dogs without notifying them to the corresponding agencies.

When what she did was discovered, she was accused by the Australian government, specifically by the Minister of Agriculture, Barnaby Joyce, not only for animal smuggling, but also for endangering the country’s ecosystem, since Australia Over time, it has been able to eradicate various diseases that are still latent in the rest of the world, but thanks to its exhaustive control, they have been able to stop and/or completely eliminate diseases and conditions.

By then, Amber Heard declared that she was not aware of the mistake she had made and gave a public apology while paying a fine, but to the surprise of many, it was recently discovered that the actress, if she was aware of what she had done and even forced the pilot of the private flight, who had already warned the actress of the problem that it would cause if she did not comply with the regulations, that she would lie assuring that she did not know anything.

All this information recently came to light and now the Australian government has not only reopened the case, but if found guilty, Amber Heard could face jail for up to 14 years. With all of the above clarified, let’s return to the present, where the actress published in her account of Instagram, a picture of his new pet, whom he named Barnaby Joyce:

And as many will know, it is not only a very, very unusual name for a dog, but it is also the name of the one who was the Australian Minister for Agriculture in 2015 when the case of Amber Heard and that now is the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and taking into account that even heard He must face Australian justice for what happened to his dogs, many assume that this is nothing more than a mockery of the fact that he could face jail just for taking his pets with him.

At the moment, there is no official statement and this is nothing more than assumptions, but taking into account everything that has been revealed about the actress in recent years, it would not be surprising if it turns out to be true.

